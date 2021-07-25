Kavanaugh News Will Drive You To Drink Like A SCOTUS Judge

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 01:00 Hits: 9

Well, it looks as bad as we thought at the time: AFTER NEW DETAILS ON KAVANAUGH INVESTIGATION SURFACE, SENATORS CALL ON FBI FOR ANSWERS ON HANDLING OF ‘TIP LINE’ 4,500 tips to FBI went uninvestigated following supplemental investigation, newly released FBI letter shows Thank you for the FBI’s June 30, 2021 response to our August 1, 2019 letter regarding the supplemental background investigation of then-Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. Your letter confirms that the FBI’s tip line was a departure from past practice and that the FBI was politically constrained by the Trump White House. It also belies the former president’s insistence that his administration did not limit the Bureau’s investigation of Justice Kavanaugh, and his claim that he “want[ed] the FBI to interview whoever [sic] they deem appropriate, at their discretion.” All those reports from concerned witnesses who could corroborate Dr. Blasey Ford’s testimony were not investigated; or the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by at least four women (and what a piker, Lord Damp Nut has been accused by more than two dozen women). The FBI forwarded only 10 tips to the White House, so math: 10/4500 = rigged.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/kavanugh-news-will-drive-you-drink-scotus