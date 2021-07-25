Here It Comes: Mississippi Asks SCOTUS To Review Roe V. Wade

Articles

Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021

Mississippi's attorney general on Thursday explicitly asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade as the state appeals a lower court ruling on its ban of nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. The opening brief (pdf) Mississippi filed with the court, said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, "reveals the extreme and regressive strategy, not just of this law, but of the avalanche of abortion bans and restrictions that are being passed across the country." The Center for Reproductive Rights filed the case in 2018 on behalf of Jackson Women's Health Organization, the state's sole abortion care provider. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, will be argued in the fall session. When the Supreme Court agreed this May to take up the case, reproductive rights advocates sounded alarm. Planned Parenthood Action warned at the time that the outcome from the majority of right-wing justices could put "25 million people at risk of losing abortion access."

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/here-it-comes-mississippi-asks-scotus