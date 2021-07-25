The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Man Confronts Tucker Carlson In A Montana Store: ‘You Are The Worst Human Being’

This video was posted to Instagram when Dan Bailey confronted Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his anti-vaccine rhetoric. Things did not go well for Tucker. Source: Huffington Post When a local fly fishing guide spotted noted vaccine skeptic Tucker Carlson at a sporting goods store in Livingston, Montana, he did not waste time. “You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that,” Dan Bailey can be heard telling the Fox News host in a video posted to his Instagram page Friday night. He captioned the video: “It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an asshole!” Although the video was filmed inside Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop on Friday, the store is not affiliated with the man who filmed the video, according to a statement on its website. Man confronts Tucker Carlson over his anti-vaccine rhetoric:“You are the worst human being known to man. I want you to know that… What you have done to this state, to the United States… What you’ve done to people’s families…”pic.twitter.com/RuwacoIecR

