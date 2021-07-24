Ken Starr’s Ex-Mistress Reveals What A Sexual And Moral Hypocrite He Is

Articles

Saturday, 24 July 2021

Starr’s former mistress, Judi Hershman, wrote an in-depth Medium post about how her affair with Starr (begun during a 2009 bike trip in Tuscany, while their spouses were at dinner elsewhere) and how Starr’s fraudulent sanctimony greased the wheels for Epstein, Kavanaugh and Trump. It’s now too much for her to keep quiet. And boy, does she have a lot to say! Starr’s excusal of Brett Kavanaugh’s abusive and threatening behavior toward her when the three of them were working on the Clinton investigation seems to be the beginning of Hershman’s awakening. She describes Kavanaugh’s abusive behavior as terrifying: “He began berating me and invading my personal space in a deranged fury that sent me into flight around the table.” Starr refused to demand an apology from Kavanaugh and said he was destined for great things, according to Hershfeld. Twenty years later, after Kavanaugh’s temper tantrum during his confirmation process, Hershfeld submitted a statement to two Democratic and two Republican senators about her own experience. She also contacted Starr, who did nothing. She did not contact the FBI, assuming they’d be investigating more serious accusations. Spoiler alert: they didn’t.

