Rand Paul Gets His Comeuppance At Virtual Town Hall

Every call should be like this for Rand Paul. Source: Raw Story Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) faced off against an angry constituent during a virtual town hall meeting broadcast on TikTok. A staffer who was moderating the event introduced a woman who had called in to the meeting. "You are live with the senator, you can go ahead and ask your question," the staffer said. "Hi senator, I am a proud Kentucky citizen and I just wanted to tell you get f*cked," she said. You know, these TikTok pranksters are really out of control. Rand Paul is a United States Senator! Does he really deserve this kind of disrespect? pic.twitter.com/1HvVmiFsrX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 23, 2021 Meet your hero of the day. Meet our new hero, Alexis Toon. ????According to Alexis, “for some unknown reason” she was asked to participate in a town hall Q&A, so she took the opportunity and ran with it.Thank you, Alexis ???? pic.twitter.com/H97hJlcVrx

