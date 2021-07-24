Neo-Nazi Who 'Renounced' Fascism Returns To Endorse Violence

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 14:49

If there’s any lesson to be drawn from the saga of Matthew Heimbach, it’s this: You can never take a neo-Nazi at his word. Heimbach, the erstwhile leader of the extremist Traditionalist Worker Party (TWP) and one of the co-organizers of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has spent the past year or so trying convince the public that he had renounced his racist ways and was now on the side of the angels. But then this week, he again reversed course, giving an interview to Newsy in which he once again embraced anti-Semitic and bigoted sentiments, and announced his intention to start his old group back up again. "These people have names and addresses,” Heimbach told Newsy, referencing corporate executives and “global elites” whom he blames for economic and environmental problems. “Their kids have names and addresses, and the capitalist class, by hook or by crook, has to be liquidated. You know that it's called class war for a reason. … Any violence the proletariat brings is simply in self-defense.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/neo-nazi-who-renounced-fascism-returns