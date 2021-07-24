Anti-vaxxer Family All Catch COVID, Now They Want The Vaccine

Articles

Saturday, 24 July 2021

The father ended up hospitalized for a week, with double pneumonia, damaged kidneys, and respiratory failure. He's lucky to be alive. As he said later, "It was a life-changing experience... I was totally against it but if it gives me a second chance, it's worth the shot,” said Patrick Johnson. Yeah, literally "worth the shot." No sympathy here for these sorts of people, risking their own lives and others around them for nothing, just because they refused to get vaccinated. Now that they've seen how devastating it can be they say they'll all get vaccinated, but they have to wait three months post-infection. Source: KEPR A Kennewick, Wash. family is sharing their story on the COVID-19 vaccine, hoping it can help save at least one life. The Johnson family was against vaccines until they came down with COVID. The family is now celebrating what they’re calling a second chance at life and they want to share how their perspective on vaccines has changed. Patrick Johnson is still adjusting to life after COVID. The 46-year-old father of two had to be hospitalized on oxygen for nearly a week. He got out of the hospital Friday, after getting the virus he didn’t think would affect him. Through the whole ordeal, Patrick Johnson lost 25 lbs and considers himself lucky he didn’t lose his life. He and his whole family were against vaccines throughout the pandemic.

