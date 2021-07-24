GOP Senator Angry With 'Public Health Bureaucrats' For Doing Their Jobs

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 16:14 Hits: 9

Flame-throwing Arkansas Senator Tehran-Tom Cotton is very upset that "public health bureaucrats" are making decisions based on... gasp... public health. During a segment on this Friday's America Reports on Fox "news," Cotton was asked about whether we may soon see new guidance from the CDC on face masks as the Delta coronavirus variant continues to rage across the country, with Cotton's home state emerging as one of the nation's worst hotspots where cases are surging. Host John Roberts didn't ask Cotton, of course, about his state's low vaccination rates, whether he's been vaccinated, or what he's doing to encourage anyone from his state to get vaccinated to help get this pandemic under control. Instead, Roberts chose to fearmonger over kids potentially having to wear masks in schools before playing a clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaiming that no one is going to mandate masks for kids in schools in his state, as though that makes him some sort of hero. After playing a clip of White House spox Jen Psaki pushing back on DeSantis, Roberts asked Cotton whether "that's the White House's role?"

