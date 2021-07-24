'Bipartisan' GOP Dragging Feet Over 'Details' On Infrastructure

Articles

Saturday, 24 July 2021

The Senate has left for the week, or at least has recessed, another week in which the bipartisan infrastructure negotiations once again produced nothing. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had some luck in kickstarting the group by holding a procedural vote that would have set a schedule for consideration of an eventual, actual bill. Despite the fact that Republicans say they'll have something as early as Monday, they filibustered starting the official Senate clock on the bill. It's been about delaying this process from the time President Joe Biden announced his big economic goals of investment in both hard and human infrastructure back in April. They've been ostensibly working on their own and bipartisan infrastructure proposals since then—starting with West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's direct talks with Biden, then through this gang that reached an agreement with Biden on June 24. Despite the weeks and weeks of supposed work on this, on Thursday the lead Republicans said "not so fast."

