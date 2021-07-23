The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Great Vax Switcheroo Hits the States

According to Brett Kelman, health care reporter for The Tennessean, the state of Tennessee has completely reversed its decision to discontinue near all forms of adolescent vaccine advocacy. “We put a pause on many things, and then we have resumed all of those,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. This decision was a huge story little more than a week ago. Now it's being completely reversed.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/QHQ5yjIpX-0/the-great-vax-switcheroo-hits-the-states

