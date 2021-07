Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 19:21 Hits: 2

Tom Barrack, longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump, has been ordered to be released Friday on a bail package that includes a staggering $250 million bond, secured by $5 million in cash — a sum that is among the highest in United States history.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/BPmir5pWQik/tom-barrack-bail-bond-250-million-indictment