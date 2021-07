Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 19:44 Hits: 2

Differential vaccine uptake is clearly playing a dominant in COVID severity across the country. But I also think behavior - including but not limited to masks - is playing a bigger role that some imagine. From TPM Reader RS ...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/F9dskX84IOI/behavior-matters-too