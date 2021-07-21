The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What If America Had A Lot More Political Parties?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discuss a new survey that categorizes voters into at least four ideological quadrants and tries to imagine how voters would align if America were a multi-party democracy. They also discuss shifting American views on foreign policy and the status of the infrastructure and budget bills currently being considered in the Senate.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/what-if-america-had-a-lot-more-political-parties/

