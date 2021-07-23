A Little Boy Just Died In Klan Mom's District But She's Still Attacking Masks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 July 2021

Emotions are pretty raw in northwest Georgia right now as more children than ever before are contracting COVID. That seems not to matter one whit to Marjorie Taylor Greene though, as she continues to attack mask-wearing for children, despite recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics to continue mitigating techniques when schools reopen, including social distancing and mask-wearing. Source: Washington Post As with the death of a 5-year-old boy of the disease in Georgia last week. That so few children have died of covid does nothing to reduce the incredible pain his family must be feeling, a pain his father expressed directly in a post on Facebook.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/little-boy-just-died-marjorie-taylor