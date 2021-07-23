Ron Johnson Admits The Truth About His Tenure In D.C.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 22:52 Hits: 8

QAnon Ron Johnson is either hinting that he isn't going to run for reelection after all. Or maybe he's just trying to drum up support from the other MAGAts. Either way, the truly shocking part is that he has spoken the truth for the first time! The anti-vaxxer, anti-masker, QAnon conspiracy theorist and Russian tool, RoJo first admitted that he hasn't been very successful in the Senate for the past 11 years, albeit his rationale for that statement was all wrong: Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, issued an underwhelming endorsement of his own 11-year run in Congress, telling a conservative podcast host on Wednesday that he didn't think he'd been "particularly successful" in office. [...] "I feel really bad that I've been here now probably 11 years and we've doubled the debt," Johnson said. "Obamacare's still in place, and we've doubled the debt. I don't feel like my time here has been particularly successful." RoJo was correct that he was an abysmal failure, but it's because he failed to bring jobs to Wisconsin, spread disinformation regarding COVID and the vaccines, and downright lied about the insurrection riot on January 6. And that's not to mention that he was a treasonous asshole for the past four years.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/johnson-getting-nervous-about-his