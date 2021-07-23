Field Of Dreams: Michael Steele Wants Racists Kicked Out Of GOP

Articles

Friday, 23 July 2021

For those of you who are late to the party, Michael Steele is the former RNC chair who swears that, sure, before he ran the party it was, indeed, full of racists. However, during the brief interregnum when he was party chair, he drove all the racists out of the GOP -- just like Saint Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland! But once he had been cruelly deposed, all the racists came back. Sad! And thus, in his own mind, Michael Steele -- the Black man who hired himself to front for a party defined by contempt for people of color -- bears no personal responsibility whatsoever for the GOP being what it is today. And for his sins, Michael Steele is now a paid MSNBC contributor and was awarded a Senior fellowship at Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs. He's also got a podcast! And in a recent episode, discussing The Republican Party with the unctuous Alice Stewart, we learned about Michael Steele's path to victory.

