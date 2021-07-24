The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOP Demands Another Catfood Commission For Debt Ceiling Vote

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said he would be willing to vote to raise the federal debt ceiling in exchange for a policy that could result in cuts to Social Security and Medicare, a proposed trade-off that progressive advocacy groups implored Democrats to reject. With members of Congress staring down an August deadline to increase the debt limit—the amount of money the federal government is legally permitted to borrow to meet its financial obligations—Graham (R-S.C.) told Bloomberg that he could bring himself to vote yes on a debt ceiling hike if Democrats agree to legislation establishing commissions tasked with crafting Social Security and Medicare "reforms." But Social Security Works, a progressive advocacy organization, was quick to warn that Graham's offer is a thinly veiled trap.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/gop-demands-another-catfood-commission

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version