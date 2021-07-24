GOP Demands Another Catfood Commission For Debt Ceiling Vote

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said he would be willing to vote to raise the federal debt ceiling in exchange for a policy that could result in cuts to Social Security and Medicare, a proposed trade-off that progressive advocacy groups implored Democrats to reject. With members of Congress staring down an August deadline to increase the debt limit—the amount of money the federal government is legally permitted to borrow to meet its financial obligations—Graham (R-S.C.) told Bloomberg that he could bring himself to vote yes on a debt ceiling hike if Democrats agree to legislation establishing commissions tasked with crafting Social Security and Medicare "reforms." But Social Security Works, a progressive advocacy organization, was quick to warn that Graham's offer is a thinly veiled trap.

