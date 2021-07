Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 09:00 Hits: 0

When it comes to repairing an iPhone, people don't have many options beyond the manufacturer. The same is true for other chip-run devices. A new executive order seeks to expand consumers' choices.

(Image credit: Ben Margot/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/21/1018443062/president-biden-wants-to-make-it-easier-for-you-to-get-your-broken-smartphone-fi