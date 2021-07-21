Fired Priest Goes Straight From Pulpit To CPAC Stage

Articles

On January 7, the day after the insurrection riot in the nation's capitol, two Wisconsin priests, James Altman and Richard Heilman, went on a podcast, sharing QAnon conspiracy theories: The Wisconsin Examiner reported in January about the hour-long podcast, saying it was “making excuses for Trump supporters and Christians who stormed the Capitol; discussing COVID-19 conspiracy theories; attacking the media as ‘godless;’ complaining about cancel culture; portending a coming civil war; attacking Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin and saying that real Catholics didn’t vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.” The other priest was Richard Heilman of St. Mary of Pine Bluff Catholic Church in Cross Plains. Heilman remains on the Diocese of Madison website and is shown on YouTube giving sermons on Wednesday and Thursday. Altman stated at the time that in being killed by the police Breonna Taylor was to blame for her own death: “Listen, nobody’s got the guts to say, ‘Hey sweetheart, you were hanging around a bad guy to begin with, that’s why the police were coming over there.’ … Okay, you brought that on yourself.” Subsequently, the Diocese removed him from the pulpit on July 10.

