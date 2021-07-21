The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tom Brady Trolls Donald Trump During Biden WH Visit

Former Trump buddy Tom Brady cracked a couple of jokes at TFG’s expense. Sad! CNN explains: President Joe Biden honored the Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the White House Tuesday in a ceremony that featured quarterback Tom Brady cracking a joke about those who continue to deny that the President won the 2020 election. "Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40% of people still don't think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?" Brady said to laughter. Biden responded, "I understand that." He went on to make a joke about how, in a game against the Chicago Bears during the 2020 season, he forgot what down it was "and they started calling me Sleepy Tom," a nod to former President Donald Trump's "Sleepy Joe" moniker for Biden during the 2020 campaign. While Brady might be cozying up to Biden now, he publicly supported Trump in 2016 and kept a MAGA hat in his locker. The Biden-friendly Brady made some new friends today, at least temporarily: Maybe the only time I’ve ever liked Tom Brady https://t.co/OXrR8Bu5fn

