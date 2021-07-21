McCarthy Pulls Out Of Jan 6 Committee After Pelosi Rejects Jordan And Banks

Articles

Speaker Pelosi rejected the nominations of the two extremist Republicans who helped fuel the insurrection and storming of the US Capitol, and then voting not to certify the electoral votes for President Biden. Rep. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks' sole function on the commission would have been to obstruct, scream, bitch and moan, while protecting Trump and every other Republican from their roles in inciting the MAGA sedition riot at the US Capitol. “Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee. I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation," Pelosi wrote in a detailed statement outlining her decision. “With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," she continued. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.” We wholeheartedly approve of this decision. Full Pelosi statement pic.twitter.com/Wgs5I5Vv4D — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 21, 2021

