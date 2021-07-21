'Trump Won' Banner Ripped Down At Tropicana Field

Articles

At least the fans had something to cheer about, as the assembled 9000 or so watched Tampa Bay lose to Baltimore 6-1. The new "resistance," making futile acts that annoy people around you. This seems to be a "thing" now, as last month one of these jerks managed to get himself banned from all major league ballparks. "A Donald Trump supporter who refuses to accept the official results of the 2020 presidential election has been banned in all 30 Major League ballparks after being ejected for unfurling 'Trump Won' banners at several games this season." Source: CLTampa Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Rays were bludgeoned at home by the Baltimore Orioles, but there was at least one thing worth cheering about at Tropicana Field. As you can see in the video below, a planned “Trump Won” flag drop was interrupted after security and fans stopped these two doofuses (or is it doofi?) from pulling it off. Notice the resounding applause after the flag was wadded up into a little ball and carted off, presumably to a trash can.

