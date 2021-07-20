Campaign Spending At Trump Properties Down, But Not Out

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021

The number of federal political committees that have spent money in the first half of 2021 at Trump Organization properties has dropped dramatically from the same period two years ago, Federal Election Commission filings show. Those continuing to spend: a smaller circle of loyal supporters of former President Donald Trump and candidates jockeying for his favor in contested Republican primaries.

