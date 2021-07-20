WTF Is Going On Here?

Category: World Politics Hits: 12Fox News hosts go full vaccine. Hannity Monday night: “I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in vaccine science.” Chris Ruddy, owner of Newsmax, announces Biden is doing a totally awesome job with the vaccines which are great. After months of stalling Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R) gets vaccinated, calls it "safe and effective." Right wing homunculus Ben Shapiro: "Get vaxxed. I did. My wife did. My parents did." I think my colleague Nicole LaFond get at the heart of what's going on here in this passage below.
