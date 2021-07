Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 21:13 Hits: 11

Describing Trump confidant Thomas Barrack as a "serious flight risk" who may receive the support of foreign leaders in fleeing the Justice Department, federal prosecutors asked a judge in a Tuesday memo to detain the 2017 Trump inaugural committee chair.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/B7avR0HMuh0/feds-demand-detention-for-barrack-label-him-a-serious-flight-risk