Did Hell Freeze Over? Hannity Tells Viewers He Believes In Vaccines

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 12:35 Hits: 1

Maybe Rupert Murdoch finally did the math. It might have occurred to him that killing off Fox's key demographic wasn't a sound business strategy. Here was Sean Hannity last night, pleading with viewers. "Please take Covid seriously. I can't say it enough," he said. "Enough people have died. We don't need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor. It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccinations." Considering that the segment before this criticized a university for mandating vaccines, and the one after this one was about a woman who lost feeling in her legs after getting a different vaccine in 2019, hard to say whether this was just a fig leaf. By all means, continue to blame Fox for the unvaccinated hordes dying in this latest delta variant wave. Before this clip, Hannity criticized a university for mandating vaccines.After this clip, Hannity interviewed a young woman who lost feeling in her legs for a month in 2019 after getting a different type of vaccine. https://t.co/cczyquYJm8 — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) July 20, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/hell-freezes-over-hannity-tells-viewers