Published on Monday, 19 July 2021

Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about U.S. Olympians using digital yuan during the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) sent a letter on Monday&...

