Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 09:00 Hits: 1

The White House plans to appeal a ruling that limits DACA protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, moving immigration higher on the president's list of priorities.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/19/1017774111/a-federal-judge-in-texas-rules-against-the-obama-era-daca-program