Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 20:18 Hits: 1

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker about their new book, I Alone Can Fix It, which chronicles the final year of the Trump presidency.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/19/1018025428/i-alone-can-fix-it-chronicles-trumps-chaotic-final-year-in-office