Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 00:15 Hits: 9

The list of five Republicans includes three lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results after the attack.

(Image credit: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/19/1018136264/gop-leader-mccarthy-taps-5-republicans-to-serve-on-jan-6-select-committee