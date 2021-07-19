Hypocrites At Fox News Implement Vaccine Passport For Employees

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 20:44 Hits: 1

Well, well, well. Lookie here at Fox News, providing its employees with an incentive to self-report that they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19! According to CNN, Fox's email to employees said, "providing this information to FOX will assist the company with space planning and contact tracing." Not only that, the process has been given the name "Fox Clear Pass," and provides the following incentive for complying: "You no longer are required to complete your daily health screening through WorkCare/WorkMatters." Waitaminute, that's not a...not...a VACCINE PASSPORT, IS IT??? That's right kids, Fox News has instituted the dreaded vAcCiNe pAsSpOrT — the thing it has spent hundreds of on-air hours, millions of dollars, and god only knows how many lives against which to whip up public outrage and fear. A system which, they screeched, if implemented, surely foretold the downfall of civilization, or at least the implementation of Authoritarian Communism and mandatory liberal lattes. (Sidenote: "Fox Clear Pass" was the working name for their plan for letting white people through security, but they ended up naming that one "Fox Pale Pass," so luckily, "Fox Clear Pass" was still available for the vaccine passport program.)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/fox-vaccine-passport-employees