Capitol Rioter Says We Didn't Go To 'Steal Things' Or 'Do Damage': 'We Were Just There To Overthrow The Government'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 21:59 Hits: 10

Well, I'm glad she cleared that up. They were staging a coup and it just got out of hand. Saundra Kiczenski was there on January 6th, though evidently not charged with anything. She said she was sad and confused when Trump finally told the rioters to go home (several hours after the fact, of course). "We were supposed to be fighting until the end," she said to Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender for his new book. Source: Business Insider A Trump supporter said rioters were "just there to overthrow the government," a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender says. Saundra Kiczenski, a 56-year-old from Michigan, told Bender she was "confident" that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, according to the book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election," published earlier this week.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/capitol-rioter-says-we-didnt-go-steal