Republicans Torpedo Tax Enforcement As Funding For Infrastructure

Sen. Rob Portman, one of the handful of Republican senators working on an infrastructure bill, said Sunday that IRS enforcement was officially off the table as a means for funding the $1.2 trillion bill. Big surprise, huh? Via Politico: The Ohio Republican, one of 22 senators working in the bipartisan group to negotiate the infrastructure framework, said increasing IRS enforcement as a way to raise new revenues faced pushback from Republican colleagues — one of the reasons it was no longer a viable option. He also said Democrats are considering including that proposal in the separate $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which “created quite a problem.” Well, sure, since one of the few things Republicans stand for is allowing the very wealthy to cheat on their taxes! “That's one reason we're having initial meetings today and had more meetings over the past few days on this topic. There are other ways to do this. There’s legislation, one called the Medicare Rebate Rule that provides significant revenue,” Portman said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “I've been on the phone a lot with the Congressional Budget Office and with the Joint Committee on Taxation over the weekend. And we have a number of pay-fors. And that’s important that it be paid for.”

