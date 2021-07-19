Comedian Trolls Anti-Vaxxers With Their Own Talking Points

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021

"I went to an ANTI-VACCINE Rally with @quentquarantino. We tried our best to blend in, did we do it right?" comedian Walter Masterson tweeted. Using a megaphone, he shouted, "I don't trust doctors, I don't trust medical professionals, I trust my roommate, who is a personal trainer, a DJ, and sells herbal medicine. He sells herbal medicine, it's not a pyramid scheme, okay?" "I'm against a medical... I'm against doctors without borders, they made these borders.... what do you mean I don't know what I'm talking about?" The protesters look very puzzled.

