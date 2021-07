Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Saturday held a last-minute event on a sidewalk after a third California venue bailed on their plans to host an "America First" rally amid safety concerns.

