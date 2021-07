Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 17:05 Hits: 7

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Sunday suggested that if Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer chooses to retire, he should do so "sooner rather than later."

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/W2N3ZCCfRUg/klobuchar-potential-breyer-retirement-timing