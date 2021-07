Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 11:58 Hits: 3

Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Karla Mercado Dorado, a 19-year-old DACA applicant, about her reaction to a federal judge's ruling against the program.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/18/1017366952/daca-applicant-comments-on-federal-judge-ruling-the-program-unconstitutional