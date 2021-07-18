Texas GOP Vote To 'Cancel' Teaching Women's Suffrage And Civil Rights

Articles

Sunday, 18 July 2021

Here's what Texas Republicans were busy doing after Democrats fled the state in order to stop their voter suppression bill from becoming law. From Bloomberg Law: The Texas Senate on Friday passed legislation that would end requirements that public schools include writings on women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement in social studies classes. Among the figures whose works would be dropped: Susan B. Anthony, Cesar Chavez, and Martin Luther King Jr., whose “I Have a Dream"speech and “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” would no longer make the curriculum cut. The bill is stalled, along with their voter suppression bill, because Democrats have denied them a quorum while they're out of the state. And in case there was any doubt that these cretins will literally call anything "critical race theory" even if it isn't, get a load of what they're trying to ban: It would remove more than two dozen teaching requirements from a new law (H.B 3979) that bars the teaching of critical race theory, an academic framework exploring racism’s shaping of the country.

