McEnany Attacks Psaki Over 'Misinformation' At Press Briefings

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 14:28 Hits: 15

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Sunday criticized Press Secretary Jen Psaki for explaining why the Biden administration opposes COVID-19 "misinformation" that is being spread on social media. During a segment on Fox & Friends, host Pete Hegseth asked McEnany about reports that the Biden administration has flagged Facebook posts that contain misinformation about COVID-19 or the vaccine. "You have such unique perspective having stood at that podium," Hegseth noted. "What's it like to watch Jen Psaki stand there and openly state we are working with Facebook? At one of the press conferences with the surgeon general, they used the phrase 'misinformation' 35 times over the course of that briefing." "Can you imagine a counterargument where you would stand up there and say because of misinformation, whether it's on the life issue or Second Amendment, we're going to suppress views from the left because we're going to call them misinformation?" he continued. "I mean, it's Orwellian. And it's happening right out in front of our eyes." McEnany agreed by suggesting that she was more truthful than Psaki has been at press briefings.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/kayleigh-mcenany-attacks-jen-psaki-over