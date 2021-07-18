Trump Cultists Stage Rallies Demanding Release Of 'Political Prisoners'

Articles

Former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard organized a group of events across the country this weekend, and duped the rubes into protesting for the release of the "political prisoners" who stormed the Capitol on January 6th during the MAGA sedition riot. This would be humorous if it weren't so dangerous. Thankfully, it doesn't appear that there were all that many of them that showed up. NBC reporter Scott McFarlane interviewed this winner outside of the protest in DC. Outside the DC jail right now. People are rallying in denial of the Insurrection. And calling the alleged attackers … “victims”…. Seriously pic.twitter.com/gn2v3xLHJx — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 17, 2021 And, as he noted in response: Counterpoint pic.twitter.com/W3hkOP6pIz

