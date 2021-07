Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 11:00 Hits: 3

For Democrats looking for the president to lead amid a wave of bills intended to restrict voting access, his speech this week was a long time coming. But for some, it also fell short of expectations.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/17/1016936166/voting-rights-activists-think-bidens-actions-fall-short-of-his-dire-warnings