Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 12:45 Hits: 3

Scott Simon talks to James French of the Montpelier Descendants Committee. It has gained structural parity in the administration of the Montpelier museum at President James Madison's home.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/17/1017261672/james-madison-museum-will-now-have-greater-input-from-descendants-of-people-he