Two Men Charged In Violent Plot Against CA Democratic HQ

According to federal prosecutors, Ian Benjamin Rogers and Jarrod Copeland hatched a “specific, detailed and serious” plan to attack Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, NBC News has reported. Rogers possessed five pipe bombs along with other material and manuals useful for making explosives. “Nearly 50 guns were reportedly seized from Rogers’ home and business along with thousands of rounds of ammunition,” NBC also noted. That’s horrifying enough. But the two didn’t want to leave it at just that. These guys wanted to start some kind of “movement” that sounds a lot like a civil war. “The Department of Justice said the two began planning to attack Democratic targets with incendiary devices after the election and sought support from a militia group in hopes their actions would start a movement,” NBC said. In seized messages, they also discussed “hitting” the empty governor’s mansion as their first target. CNN reports that an FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism wrote in court about the messages, "I believe that these latter messages indicate Rogers' belief that Trump ("45") actually won the presidential election and should 'go to war' to ensure he remained in power."

