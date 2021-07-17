The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UPDATED — Gaetz And Greene Rally Abruptly Canceled

The Matt Gaetz-Marjorie Taylor Greene "America First" rally at the Riverside Convention Center was canceled with less than 24 hours' notice. Reasons were not given, though security concerns were mentioned, meaning I suppose that Greene and Gaetz did not want to pay for security, as there would have been protests. That's one explanation anyway. Their original rally in Orange County was cancelled when the general manager found out that they wanted to hold a rally. UPDATE: Late last night they announced a new location, back in Orange County at the Anaheim Event Center on Harbor Boulevard. For Saturday night. Yeah... Source: Press-Enterprise A Riverside political rally that was to feature two controversial members of Congress was canceled late Friday, July 16 — about 24 hours before it was set to begin. The abrupt cancellation capped a day filled with outrage and demands to cancel the event as well as plans to protest the planned appearance of Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene in an “America First” rally at the Riverside Convention Center.

