Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 20:21 Hits: 0

GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) want the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on the influx of migrants at the southern border, a central issue among Republicans critical of President Biden’s reversal of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/563452-graham-hawley-call-on-top-democrat-to-hold-hearing-on-us-mexico-border