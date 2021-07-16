The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Friday News Dump: 2/3rds Of Southern GOP Want To Secede, And Other News

I guess people really can't be trusted not to run with scissors, because covid cases are rising everywhere and at least in the U.S., vaccination rates have dropped way off. Enjoy what's left of your summer, it's going to be a really bad fall. And once again, we are on the the "I wish I'd gotten vaccinated" portion of the program. Healthy, unvaxxed 24-year-old got COVID at a concert. Now he needs a double lung transplant. And he wishes he had gotten the vaccine. https://t.co/uBzzVknsCc — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) July 14, 2021 Mom regrets not getting her 13-year-old vaccinated as delta variant surges https://t.co/FE84Q2Dit9 via @THV11 — Rugged Amethyst (@GrooveSDC) July 16, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/friday-news-dump-covid-cases-rising-all-0

