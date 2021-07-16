Fox's Next Big Lie: Biden 'Colluding With Facebook'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 17:02 Hits: 7

Starting early this morning with Fox and Friends, Fox News has been hyping a new outrage about 'Republicans being censored by big tech.' The White House is telling Facebook that there are a dozen very specific live accounts on their platform whose purpose appears to be pushing a disinformation CAMPAIGN against the Covid 19 vaccine. That campaign will kill Americans. America's Newsroomco-host Bill Hemmer purposely misrepresented new White House efforts to curtail the spread of misinformation about COVID and vaccines with social media companies. Fox News producers clipped a short segment from Jen Psaki's press briefing yesterday and made believe the Biden administration is in cahoots with big tech to cancel conservative voices yet again. "That is a soundbite everybody is talking about," Hemmer huffed and puffed. (This is the soundbite Fox News and right-wing media are hyping, he means.) "Press secretary Jen Psaki admitted that the administration is colluding with big tech to weed out certain posts online." How does a Fox News host characterize trying to stop disinformation and absolute lies about Covid "certain posts online?" That in itself is a flat-out lie. Hemmer continued, "This is all going to pour a lot of fuel on the fire of questions about censorship." America's Newsroom then brought on Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to discuss their latest faux outrage. Hemmer said, "Four dangerous words 'consulting with big tech' what about it?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/fox-news-next-big-lie-biden-colluding-fb