Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 21:59 Hits: 15

The budget blueprint would use financial carrots and sticks to encourage utilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The "clean energy standard" is key to President Biden's climate goals.

(Image credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/15/1016448921/democrats-budget-plan-pushes-a-shift-to-clean-energy-heres-how-it-would-work