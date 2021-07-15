FBI Arrests Roman Gladiator Who Went To Capitol Riot

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 22:00 Hits: 14

The one common theme running through all these arrests, now well over 500, is that the participants are all likely certifiably insane. Case in point, Nathan Entrekin who wore a Roman Gladiator costume for some reason I can't be bothered to figure out, something from the Book of Mormon apparently. Source: Huffington Post Nathan Wayne Entrekin, a man who wore a Roman gladiator costume to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in support of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was arrested by federal authorities on Thursday. Entrekin, whom online “sedition hunters” had dubbed “Caesar No Salad,” wore his costume to portray Captain Moroni, a figure from the Book of Mormon who ― as spelled out in Entrekin’s FBI affidavit ― “sought to defend the liberties of his people ― the Nephites ― from another group ― the Amalickiahites ― that wanted to overthrow democracy and install a king.” He was arrested in Cottonwood, Arizona. A tipster contacted the FBI about Entrekin on Jan. 11, and the FBI was able to confirm his identity through “a review of public databases and open source intelligence (OSINT)” as well as an interview with Entrekin on Feb. 2.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/fbi-arrests-roman-gladiator-who-went