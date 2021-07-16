On 1/6, Pence Refused To Get In Secret Service Car Because He Didn't Trust Them

Articles

Here's a little tidbit that flew past yesterday on Deadline White House with Nicolle Wallace. "I want to read more about Mike Pence's experience on January 6th," Wallace said, reading from the Leonnig-Ruddick book, "I Alone Can Fix It." "They go on to record at 2:26 p.m., after a team of agents scouted a safe path to ensure the Pences would not encounter trouble, Giebels, their top Secret Service agent, and the rest of Pence's detail, guided them down the staircase to a secure subterranean area rioters couldn't reach where his armored limousine awaited. He asked Pence to get into one of the vehicles. 'We can hold here,' he said. 'I'm not getting in the car, Tim,' Pence replied. 'I trust you, Tim. But you're not driving the car. If I get in that vehicle, you guys are taking off. I'm not getting in that car.' " 'The Pences made their way to a secure underground area to wait out the riot. Pence feared a conspiracy, feared that the Secret Service would aid Trump and his ultimate aims that day.' This is the most harrowing version of Mike Pence's day I've seen reported," she said. "Nicolle, this is typical of a dictatorship of an authoritarian anti-democratic regime," Jeremy Bash said.

